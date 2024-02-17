We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Are you looking to capture stunning imagery during your next adventure? The Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle brings you not one but two top-tier drones to help you shoot jaw-dropping footage.

The bundle includes two drones for the low price of $144.99 (reg. $398), each boasting impressive capabilities. With its sleek black finish, the Alpha Z PRO features a 4K wide-angle front camera, perfect for capturing stunning panoramic landscapes and detailed close-ups.

This compact drone captures vast landscapes, offering exquisite detail and clarity in its footage. Whether filming a sweeping mountain vista or a bustling city skyline, the Alpha Z PRO lets you showcase your surroundings with a smooth and stable flight due to its 6-axis gyroscope.

The Flying Fox, sporting a clean silver design, also packs a 4K front camera alongside a 720p bottom camera, ideal for capturing unique perspectives and adding depth to your footage with its dual-camera system. It stands out with a longer flight time of up to 12 minutes due to its powerful 3.7V, 2000mAh LiPo battery, and more robust control features. Its impressive follow features allow you to establish a geospatial link between the aircraft and your controller, enabling real-time distance and directional control.

Durability and extended flight time are standout features of this bundle. Both drones are built with robust materials, capable of withstanding different weather conditions, and boast one-key automatic return functions, allowing you to guide them back to you with a click of a button. They also come with GPS tracking and the flexibility to switch between different perspectives, depending on your creative vision. As reviewed by a verified user, the bundle is “LOADS of fun and incredibly inexpensive for TWO drones.”

Perfect for beginners and experts alike, this drone bundle fuels your future aerial adventures or makes an excellent gift for the tech enthusiast in your life.

