Lavish gravesite confirms women’s power in ancient South America

An ancient woman’s recently discovered, richly adorned gravesite is helping archeologists better understand the complex gender relationships in South America’s oldest known civilization. Excavations at the fishing settlement of Áspero are yielding some of the best looks yet at the Caral civilization, an Andean society established around the same time as the rise of ancient Egypt. And judging from the 5,000-year-old body, it appears the society fostered a comparatively egalitarian culture that included women in positions of power.

Long before the Incas, there were the Carals. Named after its capitol city, the first known South American culture flourished between 3000 and 1800 BCE in present-day Peru. The Caral civilization is particularly known for its immense, architecturally complex cities, and at one time likely featured the most densely populated areas in the world. One of those settlements was Áspero, which operated as a satellite fishing hub for the city of Caral about 112 miles north of Lima.

Áspero also included a number of huacas (or temples) such as Huaca de los Ídolos, which functioned as a burial site for prominent community members. In 2016, archeologists discovered the remains of a high society individual later known as the “Lady of the Four Tupus.” While the funerary items and burial accessories hinted at an egalitarian society, more evidence was needed if experts hoped to strengthen the theory.

The woman’s remains still featured skin, nails, and hair. Credit: Ministry of Culture of Peru

That additional proof appears to have been found just a few feet away, according to Peru’s Ministry of Culture. In their recent update, archeologists announced the excavation of another, similarly adorned woman buried at the Huaca de los Ídolos. The remains appear to have belonged to a 20–35 year old woman who stood around 5 feet tall. Unlike other skeletal remains of the region at that time, the woman is remarkably well-preserved and still includes portions of skin, nails, and hair.

The body’s exceptional condition is likely due in part to how it was interred. Before her burial, attendants wrapped the woman in layers of cotton fabric and handwoven rush mats, as well as an embroidered mantle crafted using colorful macaw feathers. Funerary offerings included weaving tools, a bone needle, handmade vessels, a snail shell likely originating from the Amazon basin, as well as a toucan beak inlaid with green and brown beads. The grave also contained over 30 sweet potatoes, further hinting at the woman’s high societal standing.

The Ministry of Culture explained the characteristics of her funerary treatment and burial offerings reinforce previous theories of a “leading female role” in Caral society.

“It was generally thought that rulers were men, or that they had more prominent roles in society,” archeologist David Palomino told the AFP. With both the recent discovery and the Lady of the Four Tupus, Palomino believes it’s evident that women also “played a very important role in the Caral civilization.”

Following her excavation, archeologists and colleagues plan to conduct a detailed examination of the remains and artifacts to better understand the woman’s health, diet, cause of death, as well as the cultural contexts surrounding her burial.