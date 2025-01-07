Archaeologists find the 4,000-year-old tomb of an overachieving Egyptian magician

A team of archeologists in Egypt have discovered the 4,000-year-old tomb of a renowned royal doctor who was likely a venom expert. The remains were uncovered in Saqqara, the site of the ancient city of Memphis, about 25 miles southwest of Cairo. While there is evidence that looters have plundered the tomb, the walls were found intact and well decorated.

Engravings on the wall of the tomb at Saqarra in Egypt. CREDIT: Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

“The tomb is adorned with stunning carvings and vibrant artwork, including a beautifully painted false door and scenes of funerary offerings,” the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in a translated Facebook post.

From these elaborate decorations on the sarcophagus, the team from the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities found that the remains belong to the royal doctor from the old state of Saqarra named Teti Neb Fu. He served during the reign of King Pepi II who became king during the sixth dynasty of ancient Egypt, between roughly 2305 and 2118 BCE. During Pepi II’s reign, Teti Neb Fu held several prestigious titles, including the chief palace physician, chief dentist, and director of medicinal plants. He also was a priest and a “magician” of the goddess Serket. Since Serket is the goddess of venomous creatures, scientists believe that Teti Neb Fu was an expert in treating venomous bites or stings.

A line of hieroglyphics in Teti Neb Fu’s tomb. CREDIT: Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The excavations in this portion of Saqarra began in 2022 and Kings from Egypt’s first dynasty and the Apis Bull that was the physical incarnation of the god Ptah have all been found. The graves of King PepiII’s other employees have also been uncovered near him and his wives. They have also found a stone coffin engraved with hieroglyphics bearing the name and titles of the owner of the cemetery.

Despite evidence of plundering, the walls of the tomb remain in tact. CREDIT: Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Muhammad Ismail Khaled stressed that discovery is important as it reveals new aspects of daily life during the era of the Old State. It also indicates how well revered both magic and medicine were at this time, since Teti Neb Fu had such an elaborate burial. Ancient Egyptians are known to have attempted to treat brain cancer, diagnose diabetes, use crocodile dung for contraception, and may have been aware that some sitting positions could lead to bone damage. Over 3,000-year years, Ancient Egyptian physicians also learned a great deal about the human cardiovascular system, early dentistry, and worked on depression and dementia treatments. Since they were masters of embalming their dead, Ancient Egyptians also had a solid understanding of chemistry.

The practice of magic was also widely used in Ancient Egypt. According to the Brooklyn Museum, it was written that “Egypt was the mother of magicians,” during the Third Century BCE. There is also evidence of this in the Hebrew Bible, when Pharaoh is attended by magicians who compete with Moses and Aaron in performing marvels like turning their staffs into serpents. Ancient Egyptians also believed that the manipulation of written words, images, speech, and ritual could influence the world.