Wheelbarrows are essential garden tools of the house and workplace for all you green thumbed gardeners and DIY repairers. You’ll be able to lug around heavy loads with incredible ease by using the best wheelbarrow. Building a house extension and need to transport bricks? Your wheelbarrow will be the tool you look for first. Check out our shopping guide so you’re prepared the next time you find yourself in need of a wheeled trolley.

Why is it important to use a wheelbarrow?

Construction equipment can get costly. Even the smallest of tractors will set you back some serious dough. An old school wheelbarrow, however, is a fairly simple piece of lawn equipment that can really get a serious amount of work done. Nobody wants to lug around bags of soil that will pull their back out—by using a wheelbarrow with a sturdy wheel, the weight of your load is distributed evenly so that you can push around much greater weights than you’d be able to lift. But there are a few key factors you need to look into before picking the best wheelbarrow to get gardening and house repair tasks done in a jiffy.

What to consider shopping

As you decide which you will need, you should keep a few things in mind. Firstly, consider the weight of the item you’re likely to transport. For gardening, you’ll be lugging around soil and should pick one that can be easily transported into all areas of the garden. If you’re seeking a wheelbarrow to help you lug around cement and brick, you will need the most heavy-duty wheelbarrow available so that your wheels don’t break on the job.

Another important consideration is the number of wheels you’d like yours to have. A single wheel can be convenient for quickly zipping around and getting into pretty much anywhere you need to be. The only downside is that you will have to carry the load by the handles. There are some great options that have multiple wheels or pull-cart functions that will make carrying a heavier load easier on you. Whether you’re looking for a casual wheelbarrow for lugging camping gear, an everyday garden tool, or a serious workhorse to build a house, our guide will help you make the decisions you need to make to get the very best wheelbarrow.

Best wheelbarrow for gardening: Garden Star 70005 Large Steel Tray Yard Rover Wheelbarrow

Quality Wheels An absolute must for the green thumbed gardener.

When you’re out in the garden, you will likely need to transport soil and lots of dirt. This gardening wheelbarrow’s double wheels means it can support a whopping 400 pounds. Its air-filled tires will allow you to roll over hills and rocky pathways, and we love its convenient hanging handle that will save you space in your shed. It’s safe to say there is no task this can’t assist in, making it the perfect gardening tool.

Best kids wheelbarrow: Costzon Kids Metal Wheelbarrow

Small and Fun Get the little ones involved in your next house project.

Everyone remembers the feeling of wanting to help your parents with “grown-up” tasks that were beyond your years. This super cute kids wheelbarrow will allow your little ones to play in the yard while you get on with your gardening project. A classic construction and green and yellow paint coat make this retro toy look timeless. Even though it’s made for kids, the quality build and heavy duty wheel mean it can be pushed around all types of terrain. This small wheelbarrow is super sturdy, so you can avoid any accidental spills.

Multi-Functional With the ability to turn this wheelbarrow into a dolly, you can get more accomplished.

This 8-in-1 WORX wheelbarrow is the perfect tool for a load of house tasks. It can function as a great gardening tool with its ability to transport up to 200 pounds. Hold it upright and it becomes a dolly or bag holder that is great for unloading items from the car or unpacking a big shop. If you’re moving houses, this will be your go-to for pushing around giant boxes of all the stuff you’ve collected over the years. Two rugged tires allow for a smooth ride that never needs to be inflated. One of the coolest features this multi-use garden tool has is an extendable plant mover that allows you to transport houseplants or lift heavy rocks up to 80 pounds in weight, making it a really useful gardening tool for any heavy item job you can imagine.

Best foldable wheelbarrow for gardening: Allsop Home and Garden WheelEasy Folding Yard Cart/Ground Load Wheelbarrow

Foldable and Lightweight Put this wheelbarrow back in the cupboard when you're done.

Not everyone has tons of storage space for large garden tools like these. That’s where this Allsop foldable wheelbarrow comes in handy—its great design allows it to unfold to carry up to 350 pounds, but it can also fold up to be just a bit bigger than an umbrella. The ultra-thick vinyl material allows you to do all sorts of pushing, pulling, and transporting. And because it can reach down to the ground, it is absolutely perfect for raking leaves or sweeping up soil.

Best wheelbarrow for under $75: Marathon Industries Dual-Wheel Residential Yard Rover Wheelbarrow

Green Machine A lightweight wheelbarrow that's easy to push.

The Marathon Dual Wheel Rover is a great budget choice for those looking for a small wheelbarrow that can do a bit of house work. With a 300 pound capacity, you can get your gardening done with ease. It’s 29 lbs which is considerably lighter than most heavy duty ones. A nice loop handle makes it super easy to pull, push, or even hang up.

What is the advantage of using a wheelbarrow?

Wheelbarrows are a fantastic way to transport heavy items like soil, bricks, or pretty much anything that is too bulky to transport by hand. Simply load up your wheelbarrow and you can pull or push it where needed. Pull cart wheelbarrows will let you carry a truckload of items with one hand.

How much weight can you carry in a wheelbarrow?

One of the best benefits of wheelbarrows is how much they can handle. A sturdy, heavy duty model with rugged wheels can carry hundreds of pounds. It’s best to make sure you look up the details of your desired pick to make sure that it is intended for your use. Gardening and raking leaves will typically need a small wheelbarrow lighter than those used for construction and more serious DIY jobs.

How many wheels should a wheelbarrow have?

A wheelbarrow can have anywhere from one to four wheels. A wheelbarrow with one wheel means you can move it around quickly and easily. If you want more stability and the ability to carry more weight, two wheels will provide added support. If you’re looking to carry around things that could fly out, consider a four wheeler—they keep your cart even to the ground.

The final word on picking the best wheelbarrow

Now that you know all there is to know, you can make an informed decision to get the best wheelbarrow. You can do any task that requires you to move bulky so much more easily if you have a great wheelbarrow—your back and arms will thank you greatly. What are you waiting for?