If you’re a dog owner, you probably want your pet feeling, smelling, and looking his or her best. Monthly spa visits—or more frequent ones if your pooch loves rolling around in the mud—can be time-consuming and expensive, especially if you live in a big city, so why not invest in some proper dog grooming tools and do it yourself from home? The best dog grooming kit for your pooch depends on their breed, fur type, and temperament, but it will ultimately spoil him or her while saving you some cash and a commute. Your dog already adores you as a parent, and with these dog grooming supplies in hand, soon enough he’ll adore you as a groomer, too.

How to groom a dog from home

Feeling intimidated by the idea of learning how to groom a dog? Don’t be. Dog grooming tools make it easy to get your furry friend fresh and clean in no time. In addition to ensuring your pooch looks aesthetically pleasing, grooming can also help your dog lead a healthier life in a more general sense. Regular grooming has been known to aid in skin and coat health, as well as prevent nasty problems like the onset of inflammations, infections, and irritations. You’ll want to keep in mind various things when searching for the right dog grooming supplies—especially dog grooming clippers—like material, speed and power settings, noise and vibration levels, battery life, and as always, cost.

Here are some tips to keep in mind when grooming your dog from home:

When using dog grooming clippers, you’ll want to make sure you don’t cut the hair or fur too short, as you don’t want to risk nicking your pal’s skin.

If you’re using a battery powered tool that has a unique sound or vibration, you may want to work at slowly desensitizing your dog. If he shows any fear or anxiety related to the tool, try pairing the sound with an awesome reward like a favorite dog biscuit.

Depending on your dog’s breed and type of fur (think: is it wiry or thick or curly?), you may want to research best practices for that specific scenario. There are plenty of Youtube videos that can help you.

Asking your vet for helpful hints is always a good idea for first time at-home groomers, so don’t be afraid to lay on the questions at your next check-up.

Dog grooming supplies for first-timers

If you are new to the world of dog grooming supplies, start out with the basics. Whether you’re looking for brushes or shavers, there are plenty of options out there for you. Like most new products, you’ll want to start small, streamlined, and simple. Check out the below picks for two great possibilities to test out pet grooming without the intimidation factor.

Best Beginner Pet Grooming Kit: ConairPro 5-Piece Starter Kit

Comprehensive Collection From the maker’s of globally recognized hair dryers, this dog grooming kit has everything you could possibly need—plus more—for a first try at DIY pampering. CONAIRPRO dog & cat BUY NOW

ConairPro’s Starter Dog Grooming Kit includes a soft slicker brush, nail clippers, a pin brush, a bristle brush, and an adorable heart-shaped chew toy for a playful distraction while you get a handle on the grooming side of things. All of the fun-sized products are ergonomically designed with a soft, non-slip, memory foam grip for easy control and maximum comfort. Plus, it all packs up into a stylish tote, so you won’t have to worry about misplacing anything.

Best Basic Dog Nail Clippers: HANSPROU Dog Shaver Clippers

No-Frills Design With one speed (12V) and one easy-to-use button, plug these clippers in for a perfect starting point in achieving pup-haircut perfection. HANSPROU BUY NOW

These durable dog grooming clippers are made with (easily washable!) titanium alloy and ceramic blades that achieve effective results without painfully pulling your pup’s hair. The dog nail clippers offer four standard guide combs: 3, 6, 9, and 12 millimeters, and have an adjustable blade length so you can choose your desired trim look. With low vibration and a noise level of only 50 decibels—the volume of a refrigerator or a quiet conversation at home—it was designed to keep your dog calm, cool, and collected.

Dog grooming clippers for those barking for more freedom

Maybe you’ve decided to give your pooch a cut on a nice summer day and don’t want to be confined to the indoors. Perhaps you despise the idea of a tangled cord interrupting your pampering session. If you can imagine yourself in one or both of these scenarios, cordless dog grooming clippers will be your saving grace.

The following dog product offers quality cordless clippers in an all-encompassing kit.

Best Cordless Clippers: oneisall Dog Grooming Kit

Intelligent Device This top rated shaver—which comes in a kit with all the necessities—features a high and low speed setting, as well as a gorgeous LCD display that updates you on battery life and charging status. oneisall BUY NOW

This value-packed oneisall dog grooming kit packs a punch with six guard combs, one stainless steel comb, stainless steel scissors perfect for trimming around the eyes and pads, a cleaning brush, a power charger, and of course, the shaver itself. You can use these clippers for up to 150 minutes on a single charge—plenty of time to give your dog a haircut and more. At only 205 grams, its lightweight design won’t leave you with any pesky wrist fatigue.

Upgrading to a new, professional dog grooming supply

If you feel like you’ve mastered the basics, and you’re ready to step up your at-home pooch pampering game, it’s time to invest in a product that mimics that of the professionals. Sure, you’ll be paying more, but that also means you’ll only be paying once—and the right professional dog grooming supply will get you through so many haircuts, you’ll lose count.

Best Dog Grooming Investment: Andis UltraEdge Professional Animal Grooming Clippers

Made for the Masters Due to its quality materials and durability, Andis is at the top of the chart for reputable dog grooming brands among the professionals. Andis BUY NOW

The Andis UltraEdge Clippers stay cool, are quiet to keep your pup at ease, and are super versatile offering both cordless and corded options. The detachable chrome-finished blades stay sharp and the long-lasting motor can make tough coats seem smooth as can be. Plus, these clippers come in five funky colors!

Grooming your pooch on a budget

While investments are called investments for a reason, it’s also completely fair to want a DIY grooming product that won’t require too much spending. While many dog grooming kits and tools come in at generally reasonable budgets, it’s possible to find awesome products in the 20 dollar range. Check out this one coming in below 12 dollars!

Best Budget Pick: Outrav Grooming Kit

Value Bundle Outrav’s 3 piece dog grooming set—inclusive of a hair slicking brush, steel comb, and a pair of nail trimmers—is easy to use, dependable, and won’t break the bank. Outrav BUY NOW

The Outrav grooming kit is one of the best dog grooming kits for all breeds and sizes—it even works well for other small animals, like cats! The kit’s pieces offer rubberized handles for a comfortable grip, pain free bristles, and…get this…a self-cleaning push button for super easy pet hair removal.

Dog Grooming FAQ:

Should you cut your dog’s hair wet or dry?

Generally speaking, it is best to let your clean dog dry after a nice bath before getting started with the clippers. Wet dogs tend to shake, and you want to make sure your dog is in a comfortable, stable position so you can focus on safely grooming him.

What do groomers use to make dogs smell nice?

Each groomer will have his or her own preference for dog-friendly shampoos, conditioners, and other products. There are tons of scents out there (lavender, mint, and aloe are just a few), but what’s most important is that it’s formulated especially for dogs to ensure the utmost safety while washing and grooming your furry friend.

Do dogs feel better after grooming?

While all dogs have individual personalities and preferences, and some may not love the process of grooming itself, dogs will certainly feel better after a grooming session. Grooming not only makes dogs look and smell great, but it has tons of benefits which help dogs live a happy and healthy life.

Let the pampering commence with the dog grooming kit that’s best for you!

Our dogs can smell way better than we humans can, so why not ensure they smell themselves in a positive light? DIY, at-home dog grooming is a great option to not only save money and a visit to the doggie spa, but it also will help promote bonding with your pooch with some good ol’ quality time. Once you’ve evaluated which dog grooming tool is best for you and for your pooch, it’s time to get started! Happy grooming.