This card is the secret to never losing your wallet or keys again

Sure, losing your keys or wallet at home is annoying (how many times has that exact scenario made you late to work?), but when you’re out and about, it’s cause for a full-blown panic attack. We got chills just thinking about having to replace our IDs and credit cards.

Need something to take the edge off? Try this KeySmart SmartCard that works with Apple’s Find My app. It’s an AirTag dupe, except it’s the size of a credit card, so it fits in your wallet. And it’s rechargeable. Order yours for $34.99 (reg. $39.99) with free shipping.

How does it work?

Start by pairing the SmartCard to your Find My app, just like any other device. That’s it. That’s the whole setup process.

Then, next time you’re running late for work but can’t find where the hell you put your wallet, just open Find My and have the SmartCard play a sound so you can find it. Your days of being late are over. Maybe you’ll even have time to swing by Dunkin’.

If you’re familiar with the Find My app, you already know it will notify you when you leave any of your devices behind. Honestly, it gets a little annoying (it’ll be like, “Hey, you left your MacBook at home!” … duh?), but this can help you make sure you don’t leave your wallet at Walmart.

On the off chance that you *do* lose your wallet or keys, please don’t have an actual panic attack. You have this wallet tracker card on your side! With Lost Mode, you can see your item’s last-known location on a map, and if anyone finds it, you can see their contact information to get it back.

Pick up more peace of mind with this wallet, key, luggage, or whatever-you-want-tracking device for $34.99 (reg. $39.99) with free shipping.

