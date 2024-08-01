This refurbished MacBook Pro is cheaper than your last phone

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Betcha thought all MacBooks were expensive, didn’t you? But you probably spent more on your last phone than you need to for this 13.3” MacBook Pro. The catch? It’s refurbished, but it still runs great, unless you’re Elon Musk and need something that can launch a rocket into outer space.

The price tag reads $329.99 (reg. $799), compared to those starting at $1,599 on Apple’s website. Of course, this refurbished MacBook Pro isn’t comparable to brand-new models, but you might not care if you’re just running Microsoft Office and Chrome or streaming movies.

Pre-owned? More like reborn

Wary of refurbished devices? We get it. But this MacBook Pro was thoroughly tested and inspected to arrive in your hands in near-mint (grade “A”) condition—no scratches on its screen, at least 80 percent battery health, and maybe a couple of light body scratches.

Perfect as your new daily driver

But that’s enough about its previous life. Let’s talk about its new one with you. If you’re an everyday user, this MacBook Pro model is built for you, even though it’s a few years old. 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core i5 will still power you through web browsing, video calls, and even light multitasking, but not running intensive programs or video games. (You have to pay bigger bucks for that, unfortunately.)

This 13.3” MacBook Pro is new enough to be equipped with the famous Touch Bar, which offers different controls and shortcuts depending on which apps you’re using. Its OLED interface also has a Touch ID sensor for unlocking your laptop with a fingerprint.

Another unfortunate limitation of this MacBook Pro is that its macOS maxes out at Monterey 12, so you cannot upgrade beyond that. Thankfully, it’s still receiving updates from Apple, but this could become an issue down the line.

Grab one of these refurbished 13.3” MacBook Pros for $329.99 (reg. $799) before they sell out—inventory is limited for all refurbished deals.

