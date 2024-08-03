The trending Kodak scanner that digitizes film and slides at home

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You’re either traveling back in time with the retro photo trend on social media or living under a rock. Yeah, that HD camera on your smartphone isn’t cool anymore, and film cameras are back in style. Everyone wants to pretend it’s the ‘70s, and we get it.

The biggest downside is that you’ll have to find somewhere to get film developed locally or by mail, and obviously, it isn’t free. And why bother with all that fuss when you could easily develop film at home with this Kodak scanner? It’s also on sale for $169.97 (reg. $224.99) through August 4.

Digitize film and slides from home

The Kodak Slide N Scan is so simple that even your grandma could do it. Find the adapter for 135, 110, or 126 films or 50mm slides, insert your pictures into the gadget, and reveal yourself looking fresh out of the 1970s in your vintage-vibe vacation photos, looking a lot like Led Zeppelin. This digitizer is basically a time machine.

While your photos are in the machine, you can enhance their resolution up to 22MP to bring out even more life and adjust their brightness, color, and rotation (it’s like adding a vintage version of an Instagram filter). Once you’re happy, hit capture, and it’ll save to your SD card.

Digitizing new photos is a blast, but if your family has a stash of old film negatives or slides, the Kodak Slide N Scan is also a great way to preserve those memories. Plus, you can hook the gadget up to a TV via HDMI and give the family a slideshow to enjoy as you shuffle through.

Whatever your intentions, don’t miss out on this price drop because we don’t know when it’ll return (if ever). Get your Kodak Slide N Scan for only $169.97 (reg. $224.99) through August 4 at 11:59 p.m. No coupon is needed for this price.

StackSocial prices subject to change.