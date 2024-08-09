Sick of job-hunting hell? This AI gets you hired faster

It has an AI resume builder, mock interviews, and an auto-fill application tool.

We’ve all been to job-search hell, where it feels like Satan is forcing you to hit apply, upload your resume, and then fill out those online forms one by one anyway. Then, it feels like he’s poking you in the butt with his pitchfork when it’s time to interview. But we found a way to make getting hired feel far less hellish. 

You might even call it heaven, but we call it Canyon Pro. It’s an AI interview coach, resume builder, application form filler, and tracker. For $69.99 (reg. $684), you’ll save hours, look more professional, and probably get hired faster.

Bring your job search from hell to heaven

Let’s start with that resume…it looks like it’s seen better days. But have no fear—Canyon Pro’s AI resume builder will help you improve it or write a totally new one. 

You’ll get suggestions of the top skills, experiences, and qualifications that hiring managers are looking for in certain job titles so you can put the best ones on your resume. Since a lot of companies are now using AI to scan applications, this helps you actually get seen by a real person.

Ready to start applying? The devil is gone! Install the free Chrome extension to auto-fill job application forms that normally take hours when you do them manually. This uses information that you add beforehand, so it’s all accurate. 

Ace interviews without a devil on your shoulder

Once you land an interview (because you got this!) With some AI mock interviews, Canyon Pro will chase away the nerves that feel like Satan’s pitchfork at your bottom. You’ll get a chance to practice questions tailored for the job and get actionable feedback based on your performance so you can improve before the real thing.

Get out of job-hunting hell ASAP with help from this AI job application tool. A Canyon Pro lifetime subscription is now $69.99 (reg. $684) with this new low price.

