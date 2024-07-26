Explore the cosmos with this telescope for 40% off

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Ever dreamed of exploring the stars from your backyard? The Abotec 80090 Telescope makes that dream a reality. With a 90mm aperture and 800mm focal length, this refractor telescope offers a crystal-clear view of the night sky, perfect for both budding astronomers and seasoned stargazers. For a limited time, it’s marked down 40% from $199 to $119.99.

One of the standout features of this Abotec telescope is its impressive magnification range. Capable of 32x to 400x magnification, this telescope allows you to observe the skies in stunning detail. Imagine gazing at the craters of the moon, the rings of Saturn, or even distant galaxies from the comfort of your own home. It’s like having your own personal observatory!

This telescope comes with a sturdy tripod and a variety of eyepieces, making it easy to customize your viewing experience, as well as a carrying bag for your convenience. Plus, the included finderscope helps you quickly locate and track objects in the night sky. This means more time marveling at the stars and less time fumbling with equipment.

But the fun doesn’t stop at night. The Abotec is also great for daytime use, allowing you to magnify objects in remarkable detail. Whether you’re birdwatching or admiring distant landscapes, this versatile telescope opens up a world of discovery. It’s a perfect gift for curious minds and a fantastic way to spark a lifelong interest in science and astronomy.

This item is labeled “open-box,” which simply means it was excess inventory, or was returned by a customer and repackaged — but rest assured, it’s new!

Take a closer look with this open-box Abotec 80090 Telescope in white, on sale for $119.99 for a limited time.

