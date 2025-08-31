9 other worldly images of ‘The Radiant Sea’

The colors and light of the deep sea are on full display in these photos from The Radiant Sea: Color and Light in the Underwater World. In this dark realm, coral, shrimp, sharks, jellyfish squid, lantern fish, and more use multi-colored lights for self-defense, to lure food, communicate, and attract mates.
Here are just a few of the photos in the new book celebrating these diverse sea creatures. (Click to expand images to full screen.)
Steven Haddock– studies marine diversity, molecular biology, and bioluminescence at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute and the University of California, Santa Cruz. Documenting creatures in the deep sea and capturing their luminescent displays, many for the first time, he aims to increase an appreciation and understanding of the ocean’s inhabitants. His imagery and research have been featured in National Geographic, the New York Times, and BBC documentaries, among many others. His other books include the manual Scientific Blue-water Diving and the textbook Practical Computing for Biologists.
Sönke Johnsen first trained in math and art and has studied light in nature for 33 years, the last 22 of which have been at Duke University. He is particularly interested in vision, signaling, and camouflage in the open sea. His field work primarily involves open-ocean research cruises that use scuba and deep sea manned and robotic submersibles. Johnsen’s research has been featured in the movie Finding Nemo, the Magic Tree House book series, the poetry of John Updike, and the humor of Dave Barry.
