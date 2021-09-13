Greenland’s ice sheet is second only to Antarctica’s in size—and it’s in grave danger. In the past month, its highest point saw the first rain since humans began monitoring the ice sheet in the 1980s, and experienced a rare post-tropical cyclone that pummeled the same spot with wind and multiple feet of snow.

These swings are a particularly striking pair of examples, but they’re just two small points in a rising wave of evidence that Greenland is in trouble.

In the last two decades, the island has lost around five trillion tons of ice. Those losses are in line with the more serious projections for sea-level rise that the IPCC has outlined, and have contributed to nearly an inch of sea level rise.

There's currently a lot of blue ice and melt water ponds on the SW #Greenland ice sheet. These bright snow and ice patterns look beautiful in satellite images but they tell the same story as the dark areas scorched by giant wildfires in California or Siberia. #ClimateActionNow pic.twitter.com/dEBGvtPS7N — Simon Gascoin (@sgascoin) August 23, 2021

Though ice is melting the world over, Greenland is of particular interest to researchers because it’s simply so massive. Outside of the southern continent, it contains more than four times as much as the rest of the planet’s glaciers and ice fields combined. It’s the largest in the northern hemisphere, and is two miles deep at its thickest. It’s also had three of its four melt years in the last decade. Major melts used to be a literal once-in-a-century event. Now they’re happening with regularity.

And what happens in Greenland affects the entire world, despite its remoteness. Following a 2019 climate report, one researcher noted to the Washington Post that a single centimeter of sea-level rise brings seasonal flooding to another six million people. Tens of millions could be in danger by the end of this decade.

The snow that just hit the ice sheet will help—each year the sheet gains mass as precipitation falls—but the summer melts are getting harder to overcome.

Huge mass gain on the ice sheet expected in southeastern #Greenland over the next few days because of ex-#Hurricane_Larry



For the next 7 days (12-18 September 2021), a mass gain of 21.5 ±3.1 Gt is forecasted.



See details here: https://t.co/JuTh3TlmbB pic.twitter.com/qWVkG4O6to — Martin Stendel (@MartinStendel) September 11, 2021

Greenland, like other icy lands, is one of our early warning signs, since changes at the poles are more extreme and show more visible shifts than do the lower latitudes. But those warnings are only worthwhile if we heed them.