|Best Candle Warmer
|Darice Large Jar Warmer
This warmer from Darice is large enough to handle even the biggest candles.
|Runner Up
|Bestinnkits Gravity Induction Cup Warmer
This coffee warmer is perfect for evenly heating smaller candles with flat bottoms.
|Best Budget Candle Warmer
|Candle Warmers Etc Pluggable Fragrance Warmer
This plug-in warmer is affordable choice for warming “melts.”
There’s nothing worse than a candle that’s started tunneling. Sometimes you just don’t have the time to burn them all the way out to the rim. Plus, candles can be hazardous—the beloved staples cause approximately 8,200 house fires per year. With an electric candle warmer, you can safely and evenly heat your favorite wax, no fire required. We’ve put together a list with some of the best candle warmers we’ve come across.
What to consider when buying a new candle warmer
What are you burning?
There are usually two ways to use a candle warmer: place a full candle on top of the plate, or place melts (cubes of wax) in a little bowl on top of the warmer. If you have a favorite candle that you restock regularly, get a candle warmer that essentially functions as a hot plate. But if you don’t mind switching to melts, you can get a warmer that looks a little cuter and only requires a few cubes. And if you’re indecisive, you can find one that can handle both.
Candle size
Do you like to pick the largest candle in the store, or do you prefer getting several small ones to try out new scents? Your favorite candle sizes can determine what candle warmer you should get (a small warmer likely won’t hold a 16-ounce candle). When in doubt, go bigger.
Do you want a corded warmer or a plug-In?
Do you love putting fragrance wallflowers in your room? Then plug-in candle warmers will be a quick transition—instead of using wallflower refills, you can use wax melts. But, many candle warmers that can be used with full candles need to be plugged in with a cord, so consider which you’d prefer to use before choosing a corded or plug-in warmer.
The Best Candle Warmers: Here are our recommendations
The best candle warmer: Darice Large Jar Warmer
This has a 4.25-inch diameter—great for bigger candles—and it can do double duty to heat up a mug.
Darice
Runner up: BESTINNKITS Candle Wax Cup Warmer Heating Plate
This compact item has an automatic switch and works best with products that have flat bottoms.
BESTINNKITS
Best budget candle warmer: Candle Warmers Etc Pluggable Fragrance Warmer
This comes in more than 30 designs, so you don’t need to worry about it not matching the rest of your home décor.
CANDLE WARMERS ETC
Best candle warmer for jars and melts: kobodon Ceramic Candle Wax Warmer
This can be used with both full jars or melts and comes in six different designs.
kobodon
