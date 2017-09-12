 WATCH: How big was Hurricane Irma when it hit Florida? | Popular Science
WATCH: How big was Hurricane Irma when it hit Florida?

How Hurricane Irma measures compared to the size of Pluto, a literal space mountain, every state in America, and Hurricane Katrina.

By Tom McNamara posted Sep 12th, 2017 at 10:00am

Hurricane Irma is 420 miles wide (give or take the outer reaches of its spiraling winds). How big is that, really?

  • That’s a little over 1/4th the diameter of Pluto.

  • Irma is 313,087 Shaquille O’Neals from head to toe. (Or… 341,169 Charles Barkleys.)

  • Irma is wider than every state except for Alaska, Montana, and Texas.

  • It’s bigger than Olympus Mons, the largest mountain in our solar system.

  • It would take the world’s fastest marathoner 32 hours to run from one side to the other.

  • A sprinting cheetah could do it in 5.6 hours.

  • 420 miles is 7 times the thickness of the Earth’s atmosphere.

  • Irma is 20 miles wider than when Hurricane Katrina made landfalll.

