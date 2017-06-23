 #PopSciLovesNature and so do you | Popular Science
Environment

#PopSciLovesNature and so do you

We asked you to show us your best nature photos, and you delivered! Here are some of our faves.

By Mallory Johns posted Jun 23rd, 2017 at 2:27pm
Up in the clouds.

Up in the clouds

Jason Lederman / Popular Science

Last week, in honor of Nature Photography Day, we put together a gallery featuring the PopSci staff's favorite pictures we've taken during adventures in the Great Outdoors. And we also asked you—our glorious readers, ‘grammers, and tweeters—to show us your best nature photography using #PopSciLovesNature on Instagram and Twitter. Boy did you deliver! In no particular order, here are some of our favorite snapshots you sent in.

Not seeing yours in our list? Never fear, we’ll be doing our best to continually update this post throughout the summer, so keep tagging your photos on Instagram and Twitter with #PopSciLovesNature. (Note: by using our hashtag, you’re giving us the right to re-post your images on our social channels or website.)

Badlands National Park
Yosemite Valley
View from the flight deck of the Cirrus Aircraft SF-50 Vision Jet
Grand Tetons
Catarata Templo (Temple Waterfall), Alajuela, Costa Rica
Chobe National Park, Botswana
The eyes have it
Karma, karma, karma chameleon
Majestic bird
Marigold and Salvia.
Mount Baldy, California
Death Valley, Bad Water Basin
Antz!
Zion National Park
Tranquility
Devil's Den State Park, Arkansas
Nature at a macro level
Alhambra, Spain
Camouflage at its finest
Tags:
tout

Editors' Picks

Latest News

Videos