Make a copy of this common office plant

Pothos are hardy plants that can grow in a variety of conditions from soil (left) to a Scotch bottle filled with water (right). All of these plants started off as part of the plant to the left.

Your cubicle could use some greenery. Having plants in the office can make workers happy and relaxed. Many indoor plants also act as natural air filters, removing polluting compounds from the air. Plants: They work as hard as you do.

When looking for something to freshen up your office space, consider the pothos. Pothos thrive in low light, and they require minimal water and care. You definitely don't need a green thumb to grow one, making it the perfect greenery for a whole host of situations.

Warning: The pothos is toxic if ingested. While it's a fantastic choice for an office, don't let pets or kids near it.

It's also insanely easy to make two or more plants out of a single specimen. Pothos grow long vine-like stems, which can trail all over an office or cubicle (some have been taking over cubicles here at Popular Science for years). But if you prefer a more compact, bushy plant, you can easily trim back those stems—and in the process, you can get a few more plants in the process. There are a variety of methods for propagating a pothos, but the easiest involves just scissors, a plant, and a vase of water. Here's how it works.

Tools and materials

A healthy pothos with stems that have at least seven leaves on them.

A vase or jar of water. Choose a clear vessel so you can watch as the roots start to grow.

Clean scissors. Plants can pick up diseases too, so make sure to scrub your cutter thoroughly.

Instructions