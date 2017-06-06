China just flew a 130-foot, solar-powered drone designed to stay in the air for months

CH-T4 While it has a wingspan of over 130 feet, the CH-T4 only weighs about 880 pounds—with payload. China Daily

Meet China's huge solar-powered drone, a 130-foot-wide machine designed to fly at more than 65,000 feet, for days on end. How? A super lightweight body and renewable energy tech that can power all eight of its electrical propellers. Oh, and it can reach speeds up to 125 miles per hour.

Flight The CH-T4 is propelled by eight electrical propellers, allowing it to reach speeds of about 125 miles per hour and a height of over 65,000 feet. China Daily

The "Caihong-T 4" (CH-T4), built by the Chinese Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics (CAAA), has a double-bodied fuselage, cranked wing, and twin tail. It's got a wingspan of 40 meters—or about 130 feet, which means its wider than a Boeing 737 jetliner. Despite the large size, it weighs between 880 and 1,100 pounds. It owes its this lightness to its carbon fiber and plastic components.

Near Space The CH-T4, flying 12 miles up into the atmosphere, has line-of-sight radio and visual coverage over 400,000 square miles—an area the size of Egypt. China Daily

In size and flight altitude, that's second place to only the NASA Helios Prototype, another solar-powered flying wing, which boasts a 246-foot wingspan, and a elevation of 96,863 feet. CAAA scientists told the China Daily that the CH-T4 has a flight time design goal of several months, needing only minimal human supervision. Flying up to 65,000 feet means that the CH-T4 will fly above almost all cloud cover, so it will enjoy almost unlimited access to sunlight during its operations (during night, the CH-T4 will draw from onboard batteries to power its motors).

A Big Start The CH-T4 can use its high altitude and long endurance for a variety of long-term surveillance and communications missions. China Daily