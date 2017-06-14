An automatic home espresso machine 44 percent off? I'd buy it.

Some people drink hot coffee all year round. If you aren't looking to create the perfect cold brew and want to be able to make your own espresso drinks in your own home, this Delonghi automatic espresso machine is now $400 dollars off.

The Delonghi Magnifica XS automatic espresso machine is compact, with a 60-ounce water tank and a stainless steel conical burr grinder built in. Instead of using espresso pods like a Nespresso machine, the Delonghi grinder—which has adjustable settings—grinds whole beans, ensuring a fresh-tasting and flavorful brew. There is also an option for brewing with pre-ground beans.

It's got five settings (like your coffee stronger than Hercules, you're in luck) and is small enough that it can fit on your countertop without needing any continuous water hookups. The machine uses a "rapid cappuccino system," which keeps it at an ideal temperature, allowing for you to continuously brew shots. If you aren't a fan of straight-up espresso, the machine comes with a manual frothing wand which allows you to make creamy milk for lattes or a thick foam for cappuccinos. It's starting to get hot outside, so if you want an iced latte or an iced coffee with an extra kick, just toss a double shot of espresso over ice and add milk or iced coffee. $500.