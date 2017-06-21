Anatomy of a wildfire
The 2011 Las Conchas wildfire was big even before it blew up on June 27.
By Kyle Dickman Illustration by Sinelab posted Jun 21st, 2017 at 6:00pm
In 2011, a New Mexico wildfire went from normal to nuclear, kicking up a 45,000-foot column of tornadic winds and burning debris. Three local scientists set out to learn why. Below, a breakdown of how a the 2011 Las Conchas wildfire blew up on June 27. This way for the full story.
A Giant Rises
A Pyrocumulus Cloud
Firenados
Flaming Pine Cones
The blowup:
Experts expected the fire to die down with the cool night air. Instead, it flared into an inferno. Here’s the likely culprit.
The Tub Spills
Canyon Surf
Fire Explodes
This article was originally published in the July/August 2017 Extreme Weather issue of Popular Science.