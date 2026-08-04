Word, Excel, PowerPoint & more for just $55—and no monthly bill in sight

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TL;DR: Get Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for $54.99 (reg. $249.99) with a lifetime, device-based license—no Microsoft 365 subscription required.

Subscriptions have their place—but not everyone wants to rent the software they use every day. If you’d rather pay once and move on, this Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus deal is worth a look.

For a limited time, you can get a lifetime license for Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for just $54.99 (reg. $249.99). The key difference? This license is linked to one Windows PC instead of your Microsoft account, which helps keep the cost much lower than other Office editions while still giving you permanent access on that device.

You’ll get the core Office apps most people use often, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Access. Whether you’re writing reports, managing spreadsheets, building presentations, or organizing email, everything is included in one installation.

Office 2024 Professional Plus is also designed for users who value stability. Instead of frequent feature changes, it focuses on reliable performance, long-term support, built-in security features, and compatibility with both Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Dark Mode, improved performance, and advanced data management tools round out the experience.

This isn’t the right choice if you need to move your license between multiple computers, since it’s tied to a single device. If you have one primary Windows PC and simply want a dependable version of Office without another monthly bill, that’s exactly where this license shines.

Sometimes the smartest tech purchase isn’t the newest subscription—it’s the one you only have to buy once.

Get a lifetime license for Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for just $54.99 (reg. $249.99).

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Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for Windows: Lifetime License

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