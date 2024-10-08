This upgrade is like Red Bull for your computer

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Is your computer running? Because it just got lapped by a snail. Sounds more like it’s walking. Okay, now we’re just teasing, but we’ve all experienced the frustration of a sluggish PC making a simple task like sending an email take twice as long as it should.

If your PC could use a performance boost, you should upgrade to Windows 11 Pro. It’s probably the closest thing you can do to get a faster computer besides just buying a whole new device, and it’s only $19.97 right now (reg. $199).

Upgrade now for a faster PC

Can a new operating system really make your computer faster? Absolutely. Windows 11 Pro is designed to better manage your PC’s resources, whether low or high, and you’ll notice improvements whether you’re booting up, launching apps, or browsing the web.

What else does Windows 11 Pro do?

A little of everything. This OS upgrade is like giving your PC an internal makeover, security audit, and so much more. Here’s a taste of what’s inside:

A redesigned user interface that’s easier on the eyes.

New productivity tools like snap layouts and an improved Start Menu.

DirectX 12 Ultimate gaming graphics for lifelike visual effects.

Advanced security with biometics login, TPM 2.0, and Smart App Control.

Features not found on the free Home version, like BitLocker device encryption, Azure AD, Hyper-V, and Windows Sandbox.

You’ll also have full access to Windows Copilot, the new AI assistant. It’s inside the Start Menu, Microsoft Edge, and Photos, helping you answer questions, generate images, summarize web pages, and more.

StackSocial prices subject to change.