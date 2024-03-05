We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Upgrading your computer is always a good idea, especially if you want to make the most out of its features and significantly improve its performance. PC users who want to bolster their computer’s capabilities would be remiss not to install Windows 11 Pro, which comes with a smattering of functionalities to help elevate your productivity and boost your device’s security.

Windows 11 Pro is called Pro for a reason. Created for the modern professional, it’s fast and intuitive, boasting AI tools like the digital assistant Windows Copilot that can help you do more in less time, and security features like BitLocker Drive Encryption, which uses AES-256 encryption to protect your data. Through March 10, you can score a lifetime license to Windows 11 Pro for less than $25 by entering the code ENJOY20 at checkout.

This operating system is worlds away from the previous versions, all thanks to its brand-new interface that prioritizes usability and seamless navigation, unmatched gaming experience with DirectX 12 Ultimate, and again, advanced security protocols. Windows 11 Pro has Snap Assist that lets you optimize your screen space, new and improved desktop groups to make switching between work and play easier, and an enhanced search experience that helps you locate any file and look up anything online.

If you’re an avid gamer, you’ll appreciate DirectX 12 Ultimate, which improves the graphics of games to allow for a more immersive experience and 3D spatial sound, which makes the audio in whatever you’re playing sound more realistic. And if you want extra security, you can activate the biometrics login and Smart App Control.

“Always suspicious of a deal that seems too good to be true, but this really is legit. Got it on fire sale for an even better price and couldn’t be happier… Would highly recommend,” says a verified purchaser.

Through March 10, 11:59 p.m., you can grab a lifetime license to Microsoft Windows 11 Pro on sale for just $23.98 by keying in the code ENJOY20.

