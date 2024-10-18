Are you a gamer? Here’s what your gaming PC is missing—it’s not what you think it is

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Psst! Are your nightly gaming sessions not quite hitting the spot recently? It’s not your controller or headphones that are the issue—it might be your gaming PC. If the speed or graphics aren’t working the way they should, you might be surprised to hear that your device needs an OS upgrade!

You probably haven’t updated your PC’s OS in a long time, which means this deal for Windows 11 Pro is right up your alley. Ready to start using your gaming PC to its fullest potential? Grab lifetime access to Microsoft’s latest and greatest OS, especially since it’s now price-dropped to only $19.97 (reg. $199) until Oct. 27.

Windows 11 Pro isn’t designed solely to make your digital conquests and adventures more exciting, but it sure seems like it since it comes with DirectX 12 Ultimate. This addition can boost gaming graphics and maximize your PC’s hardware, making you really feel like you’re in the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout 4 or living the Elden Ring IRL.

If you also use your gaming PC for work or other projects, you’ll love Windows 11 Pro’s productivity tools. Enjoy snap layouts, multiple desktops, easy redocking, and enhanced voice-typing. Oh, and this OS is redesigned with rounded corners, so it’s easier on your eyes.

You’ll even get an AI-powered assistant in Copilot, which is powered by GPT-4 Turbo. Copilot can help you write work proposals, answer your questions, generate images and code, and even help you study for certifications or exams.

You’re an informed citizen, so you’re likely concerned about safety. Luckily, Windows 11 Pro is outfitted with plenty of security measures, including TPM 2.0, Smart App Control, biometrics login, and additional authentication and antivirus defenses so that your PC and personal data are protected from tampering and cyber threats.

Ready to give your PC the gaming upgrade you never knew it needed?

Get this lifetime license for Windows 11 Pro, now just $19.97 until Oct. 27 at 11:59 p.m. Inventory is limited, so act now to get your gaming PC up-to-date!

