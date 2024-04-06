We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Within the automotive sector, Tesla, a trailblazer in electric vehicle innovation and cutting-edge technology, now has a new upgrade incorporating USB-C docking stations within its vehicles. This USB-C Docking Station for Tesla integration, which fits on Tesla Model 3s from 2021-2023, significantly elevates the driving experience, offering unmatched ease of use and practicality. Best yet, it’s now only $31.99.

Tesla’s USB-C docking station boasts impressive specifications, featuring multiple USB-C ports that support both power delivery (PD) for fast charging and data transfer capabilities. It allows for simultaneous charging and syncing and charges your devices up to four times faster than car wireless charging, utilizing its 27W fast charging capability for efficient power delivery.

The user-friendly station, which easily integrates with the sliding covers and storage boxes, allows for a clutter-free environment by reducing the need for multiple cables and adapters, thus maintaining the vehicle’s sleek and minimalist design. Additionally, it enables effortless, safe connectivity (with shock absorption and anti-collision features) for a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and even gaming consoles, making long trips more enjoyable and productive.

Designed to fit seamlessly into the vehicle’s interior, the sleek device offers drivers and passengers easy access to charging ports and data connections while aligning with Tesla’s look and feel. This feature particularly appeals to those who rely heavily on their devices for navigation, entertainment, and work-related activities while on the move. Its compact size makes it the perfect gift for your Tesla-owning family and friends.

Enhance your vehicle with the USB-C Docking Station for Tesla for only $31.99 (reg. $39), with no coupon code required.

