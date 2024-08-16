See why everyone’s getting this universal charging cord

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You: There’s no such thing as a “universal” charging cord. All of my devices have different ports. *Grumpy face.*

Us: You haven’t met this cable…

Okay, technically it’s not universal (it won’t work on every gadget on planet Earth), but it does work on your iPhone, USB-C laptop, and micro-USB Kindle. How? The power of magnetically attached tips that interchange. Get your Statik 6-foot phone cord for $21.99 with free shipping (reg. $24.99).

Carry around six cords or just one? It’s your choice

Another nifty feature? The opposite end is an adapter, making this cable a USB-A and USB-C cord. That means that a single cord gives you six different charging combinations at home or on the go.

If you’re a little confused about the mechanics, see a demo here:

Did you catch how the cord also swivels 360º and bends? While the design is really to create a durable phone cord that doesn’t get worn out, we think it cuts back on overall irritation. You can finally charge your phone while scrolling through TikTok or Facebook without a pesky cord getting in your way.

Transfer data and charge smarter, not harder

The Statik cable is just as good on the inside as it is on the out. If you need to transfer data between devices or hook up to wired CarPlay, the cord supports 480Mbps speeds.

Or, if you’re looking to fast-charge your USB-C phone, tablet, or laptop, you’ll get 100W output. That’s around ten times faster than most other cables at this price point.

Everyone’s making the switch to universal charging cords, and this one is the price of most plain ones at $21.99 with free shipping (reg. $24.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.