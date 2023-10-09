Translate nearly everything with these Mymanu CLIK S award-winning translation earbuds on sale for $89.97 (reg. $157) through Oct. 15 only.

Navigating another country is tough if you don’t have a good grasp of the local language. While apps like Google Translate can sometimes come in handy, it’s still better to have a professional translator to help you make sense of the signs and what the locals are saying.

The Mymanu CLIK S translation earbuds are the closest you can get to a language coach without having to actually hire one. These are designed to provide real-time speech-to-speech translation in over 37 languages. Right now through Oct. 15, you can score a pair for $89.97 (reg. $157)—no coupon necessary.

A 2019 CES Innovation Awards Honoree, MyManu’s CLIK S earphones open you up to a new world by enabling you to understand and even converse with foreign language speakers. Through the proprietary MyJuno app, you can enjoy speech-to-text or text-to-speech translation in real-time. When you need to understand what the other party is saying, the app will translate it automatically and present it to you in text form. Conversely, when it’s your turn to talk, just click the earbud and a translation in another language will play from your phone for the other party to listen to.

Rated 5/5 stars on average by verified purchasers, the CLIK S also works just like your regular pair of earphones. You can use it to stream your favorite podcasts and playlists in HD thanks to AptX technology, make and answer calls, and send commands to your voice assistant. These earphones are compatible with both iOS and Android, so you can have unfettered access to Siri and Google.

You also won’t have to worry about frequent charging, as they’re designed to last up to 10 hours at a time, extendable to 30 hours with the accompanying charging case. Memory foam ear tips are also included for a secure fit and added comfort, and with water resistance, they’re safe from sweat, moisture, and light rain.

Normally retailing for $157, you can get these MyManu CLIK S translation earbuds for just $89.97 until Oct. 15, 11:59 p.m. PST.

