This beginner-friendly stock picker uses ChatGPT to help you select winning stocks

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TL;DR: Demystify investing even as you build your portfolio with this lifetime subscription to Sterling Stock Picker for $49.97 (reg. $399).

People always say the best financial advice is to invest in stocks. However, understanding the technical jargon so that you can get started can feel like you’ve picked up a new job. But Sterling Stock Picker uses its patent-pending North Star technology to help its users take the guesswork out of investing. There’s also a range of features that support beginners, making this current sale a great time to snatch a lifetime subscription while it’s on sale for just $49.97 (reg. $399).

Sterling offers support for first-time investors and pros

Sterling Stock Picker (SSP) is built to support long-term investors and those looking to dip their toes in the water. It does this through its patent-pending North Star technology, which runs financial, technical, and risk analysis for stocks and then provides you with a clear recommendation.

Before you jump in, there’s a 5-minute questionnaire that assesses risk tolerance and personalizes stock selection. From here, the Done-for-You Portfolio Builder helps you assemble your own diversified portfolio and also provides clear indications on what you can buy, sell, or hold. The information you get comes with zero spreadsheets, zero heavy jargon, and doesn’t require rebalancing math.

Optimize your investments for success

SSP offers its members performance breakdowns and sector trends, which you can use even before committing capital. There’s also Finley, the AI financial coach who’ll answer in simple English with personalized strategy input. And if needed, there is a range of expert-backed strategy guides, in-depth explainers of financial concepts, and a member chat forum filled with other investors.

In the end, this stock picker is built to simplify making investments, so why not give it a try for yourself? Get this lifetime subscription to Sterling Stock Picker for $49.97 (reg. $399). Sale ends Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

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Sterling Stock Picker: Lifetime Subscription

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