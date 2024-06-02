Meet the AI app that’s helping everyone bring their song ideas to life

Stack Comm

Imagine telling Elvis or Michael Jackson that, in 2024, you can make music with just an app. Whether you have some general inspiration for a song or a set of lyrics, Supermusic AI can turn it into a full song with vocals in as little as a few seconds.

Make up to 100 songs each month with a lifetime subscription to Supermusic AI’s Pro Plan for iOS for $49.99, compared to its usual price of $319. You won’t find a better price online, so add this deal to your cart now.

Go from inspiration to song in seconds

Some are skeptical of AI-generated tunes—for ethical reasons or because they think it sounds robotic—but we have to give it to Supermusic AI for being a standout app. You’re much more involved in the process than we imagined since you can input your own lyrics or be as descriptive as you’d like in the generation prompt.

Plus, the songs and vocals themselves don’t sound too much like AI, though some of you may be able to tell. Listen to a sample here and check out some longer samples on the sales page:

Another good use for Supermusic AI is generating instrumental tracks. Since everything you create is original and royalty-free, you can use it in social media content.

Explore new musical horizons

Supermusic AI is also a discovery platform, just like Spotify and Apple Music. Share your AI-crafted tunes (or keep them private) on your profile, put them into playlists, and watch them grow on the app’s leaderboard.

This is a great way to discover new tracks since it shows the community’s most played, liked, and shared songs. For any skeptics out there, everyone is aware that AI was involved in the song-creation process, so it’s all fun and games.

StackSocial prices subject to change.