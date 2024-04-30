We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Long-term airport parking isn’t new, but it’s not always convenient or budget-friendly. The Parking Spot is a parking service that keeps your car in a secure location near airports around the country. It even shuttles you directly to the airport once you’re parked, among other convenient services. If you’re planning a trip soon, then join the Spot club and get two days of parking at The Parking Spot for only $9.99 (reg. $32).

How to find parking at the airport

Whether you’re a frequent flyer or planning the vacation of a lifetime, you can make it easier to find parking next time you’re at the airport. With the Spot Club app, you can select your departing airport, reserve a spot, and request other car care services. All Spot Club parking spots are covered, fenced, and available to you 24/7.

Once you’re parked, a Spot shuttle will pick you up at your car and take you to the airport. When you come home, just use the Spot app again to find a shuttle pickup point. The shuttle will come by, pick you up, and take you directly to your car.

The Spot Club has 46 locations at 28 different airports around the United States, including LAX, Seattle International Airport, and La Guardia. Plus, you have the chance to earn points every time you use your membership. Over time, you could earn free airport parking, get faster entry and exit, and earn exclusive discounts and deals.

For a limited time, you can Join the Spot Club and get two days of parking at The Parking Spot for only $9.99.

