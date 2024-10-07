My neighbors hated me until I started using this piano app

The feud was raging for months. Passive-aggressive notes slipped under my door. Angry stomps on the ceiling. It all started with my disastrous attempt to learn piano. The kicker was that my downstairs neighbors weren’t even upset about the noise. It was, “Can you at least play something decent?” 

I gave up on YouTube tutorials and downloaded this piano-playing app called Skoove. It was either that or finding a new apartment. After just a few weeks of practice, I finally got a kind note from my neighbors! The app was only $119.99 with code SAVENOW at checkout (reg. $299.99).

Now I feel like Billy Joel, minus the sunglasses

Where I went wrong in teaching myself piano previously was skipping the fundamentals. Skoove has hundreds of lessons that start all the way at the beginning, so I could brush up on finger placement, scales, and other crucial skills.

Then, I picked up where I had left off with the YouTube tutorials and started playing songs on the piano again. Except, this time, I was actually doing the songs some justice. Skoove shows me a moving score of music and an instructor’s hands so I can follow along as I play tracks by The Beatles, Adele, and more of my favorite artists.

Another cool Skoove feature is AI that listens to my playing. It shares real-time feedback, just like a real piano teacher, except it doesn’t judge me.

That’s when I noticed another note slipped under my apartment door. I feared my neighbors finally reported me to my landlord. But this one read, “Bravo! Sounds great from here.”

I think I’m gonna push my luck and start singing along as I tickle the ivories. What do you think?

If you want to learn piano at home, try Skoove while a lifetime subscription is on sale. Use code SAVENOW at checkout to get it for $119.99 (reg. $299.99) for a limited time.

