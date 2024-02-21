We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

With our dollar no longer stretching as far as it used to, joining a warehouse club seems like a no-brainer. They offer significant savings all year long on pretty much anything and everything, including gas, food, home essentials, furniture, gadgets, and even jewelry. The kicker? A membership to one requires a hefty investment, with some running up to over $100 a year.

This makes this limited-time-only deal on a Sam’s Club membership all the more enticing. Through Feb. 23, new members can grab a one-year membership to the club for only $20, with auto-renewal to boot.

A membership to Sam’s Club means you get to enjoy unfettered access to a one-stop shop for both your wants and needs. Snag deals on bulk grocery and household items, as well as electronics, clothes, and appliances. Looking to save on your next big trip? You can also score big savings on hotel bookings, car rentals, and live events, including Broadway shows. Sam’s Club says you can save as much as 60 percent on hotels across the globe and up to 25 percent on rental vehicles.

Wincing at gas prices? Sam’s Club members can expect to pay less for fuel at select locations. Free services on car maintenance are also available at your disposal, including flat tire repair, battery testing, and wiper blade installation. This perk even extends to one other member in your household, thanks to the complimentary membership feature.

The savings don’t just end there. With a membership, you even get additional discounts on top of already low prices both in-store and online.

“The rising economic prices for food and home necessities and being able to buy in bulk with substantial discounts for products we use has saved money for us. Also thank you for offering this discount for Sam’s Club as we could not afford the full price,” noted one verified buyer.

An annual membership to Sam’s Club normally retails for $50, but through Feb. 23, new members can get it for just $20.

