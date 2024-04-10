We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Learning a new language might seem daunting initially, but it opens up opportunities. Rosetta Stone offers an effective method for learning languages, helping users quickly understand and master their selected language. Use the promo code ENJOY20 to enjoy lifetime access to this acclaimed language-learning software and various e-learning courses at a one-time payment of $151.99.

Rosetta Stone has been honored with various awards since its establishment in 1992, such as the esteemed PC Magazine Editors’ Choice Award for Best Language-Learning Software for five straight years. Whether it be Spanish, Italian, German, Japanese, or Mandarin Chinese, you’ll get an unlimited subscription to 25 languages and learn to read, write, and speak in your chosen language (or languages).

By replicating real-life situations, the app enables users to develop practical language skills that adapt to individual learners’ needs and proficiency levels in bite-size increments that fit into any lifestyle. It’s also equipped with TruAccent, the world’s leading speech recognition technology, and has been trusted for 27 years by top organizations such as NASA.

Additionally, the package grants lifetime access to StackSkills Unlimited, a premier online learning platform. With courses led by foremost experts across multiple fields and boasting a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Trustpilot, its extensive catalog features over 1,000 courses covering Python, IT security, design, business, writing, and beyond.

PCWorld has praised it, stating, “StackSkills Unlimited offers a lifetime of professional training at a singular, low cost.” With over 50 new courses added each month, it provides unlimited opportunities for learning directly on your device.

Grab the Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone for $151.99 (reg. $849) with code ENJOY20 at checkout. Hurry, this offer ends April 16 at 11:59 p.m.

StackSocial prices subject to change.