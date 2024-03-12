We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A powerful and versatile desktop computer, the Lenovo ThinkCentre M92 SFF, equipped with an Intel i5-3470 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD running on Windows 10 Home, offers excellent performance and reliability. Even better, this refurbished model is price-dropped to $139.99.

This quad-core CPU, running at a base frequency of 3.2GHz, can turbo boost up to 3.6GHz when additional performance is required. This processing power can handle everyday tasks such as web browsing, document editing, and multimedia playback. Thanks to its Intel HD Graphics 2500, it can tackle more demanding applications, including photo editing software and entry-level video editing tasks.

Memory and storage are critical components of any computer, and the M92 SFF also excels in these areas. With 16GB of RAM, users can experience effortless multitasking and efficient performance across various applications. Including a 256GB SSD ensures the system boots quickly, applications load swiftly, and data transfers happen without delay. This combination of RAM and SSD storage perfectly balances speed and capacity, providing ample room for most users’ needs while keeping the system responsive.

The compact construction of the M92 SFF is another top feature of this model. It can fit into tight spaces and is easy to move, making it an excellent choice for users with limited space. Despite its small size, it offers a range of connectivity options, including USB 3.0 ports, a VGA port, a DisplayPort, and an Ethernet jack, making it easy to connect peripherals and external displays.

Running on Windows 10 Home, users will enjoy a familiar and intuitive operating system that’s secure, stable, and loaded with features. Windows 10 also offers excellent compatibility with a wide range of software and hardware, ensuring that the M92 SFF can be a versatile computing platform for years.

The Lenovo ThinkCentre M92 SFF’s impressive Amazon ratings testify to its reliability, performance, and affordability. Its Grade A rating ensures that the device is delivered like new. You’ll have a desktop that functions with top-notch performance at a fraction of the price.

