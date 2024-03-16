We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Surprisingly, one of the most challenging parts of coating your walls with a new color isn’t painting itself but trying to find the paint equivalent of the color you chanced upon on Pinterest or some magazine. Despite your best efforts, presenting a photo of your desired color at a paint store rarely results in an exact match.

The Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor, however, can tell you the brand-name paint color you’re after, along with its sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB color codes. For the St. Patrick’s Day 48-hour flash sale, you can get your hands on one for just $59.97, no coupon needed.

This color-matching tool is equipped with a high-resolution sensor that boasts precise processing and automatic error detection, meaning it can accurately scan any color you use it with and find its match in its massive paint database consisting of over 100,000 paint colors from brands like Benjamin Moore, Sherwin Williams, and Farrow and Ball.

Rated 4.9/5 stars by purchasers, this Nix Mini 2 works with any surface, from painted walls and vinyl to plastic and fabric, and blocks out all ambient light to ensure perfect measurements and arrive at an accurate match. It has a highly calibrated LED that functions as its own consistent light source too, guaranteeing accurate scans under any conditions.

Because it’s compact enough to fit in your hand, you can whip it out every time you need to match a color or whenever inspiration strikes. It transmits data straight to your phone via Bluetooth and the accompanying app, and if you tinker with Photoshop a lot, it seamlessly integrates with the software to assist you in your creative projects with precise color matching.

The Nix Mini 2 normally retails for $99, but for 48 hours or until March 17, 11:59 p.m., you can grab it on sale for only $59.97.

StackSocial prices subject to change