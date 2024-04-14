We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The sun may be smiling, the birds may be chirping, and the flowers may be blooming, but wait until you get that first wave of spring storms. The weather may be ideal now, but spring means you also have to brace yourself for heavy winds, lightning, hail, and even flash flooding. Don’t want to come unprepared? There’s an app for that.

While Al Roker does a fine job of telling you what to expect of the day’s weather, you ought to have a more detailed look at what’s in store. Weather Hi-Def Storm Watch Plus is a powerful weather radar data app that delivers real-time and future-animated weather radar images along with crucial weather information, so you can figure out whether that beach picnic is a go or a no. For a limited time, you can grab a lifetime subscription to the app for over $100 off.

Weather Hi-Def Storm Watch Plus is rated 5/5 stars on Sensor Tower partially because its comprehensive platform lets you keep tabs on 10-day weather patterns of anything from temperatures, rainfall, and flooding to snowfall, winter storms, hurricanes, tornadoes, and more.

You’ll be the first to be in the know of critical weather information like how icy roads might be, if there’s a threat of a tropical storm looming, if there’s an active wildfire nearby, or whether or not you slept through an earthquake.

You can turn on alerts for various situations, like when precipitation falls or when lightning strikes. Marine and coastal alerts and winter storm watches and warnings are also available, as do tornado and thunderstorm watches and warnings.

If you’re a certified nomad, you can save multiple locations on the app for quick access to weather forecasts and detailed weather information on those locales. And if you want a quick look at the weather outside, you can view the hourly weather right on your lock screen or via your widgets.

Say goodbye to weather surprises with Weather Hi-Def Storm Watch Plus. It usually goes for $149, but you can grab it on sale for $39.99 for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.