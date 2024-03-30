We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Are you serious about traveling? OneAir has introduced its Premium and Elite lifetime subscriptions, reshaping the travel landscape by offering unparalleled savings on flights, hotels, and more. Unlike standard discount flight alert services, these plans provide a unique blend of luxury and affordability—excellently designed for those who prefer to travel in style without breaking the bank.

Through April 2 at 11:59 p.m., a lifetime with the Elite Plan is only $79.97 while the Premium Plan is only $39.97.

Utilizing sophisticated AI algorithms, OneAir sifts through countless fares instantaneously, ensuring you swiftly receive the latest top-notch deals. Select your desired destination, and the service takes care of the rest, effortlessly navigating the search via its intuitive OneAir mobile app, accessible on both iOS and Android platforms.

OneAir Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription

Tailored for the savvy traveler who values both comfort and economy, this subscription provides access to competitive discounts on economy and premium economy flights from up to five departure airports. It also offers deals on various hotels—from boutique to five-star properties.

Aside from financial savings, the Premium Plan enriches the travel experience through priority customer support and early access to exclusive promotions and sales. This detailed attention ensures members are always in the loop for the best deals.

OneAir Elite Plan: Lifetime Subscription

For those who seek the pinnacle of travel luxury and convenience, the OneAir Elite Plan emerges as the premier choice. OneAir Elite members enjoy access to a broad spectrum of flight deals, including business, first, premium, and economy class, to destinations across the globe (think Italy, Japan, Spain, and more) right from their chosen home airport.

Beyond the savings, the Elite Plan offers personalized concierge services, catering to every travel need—from booking the perfect flight to securing reservations at high-end restaurants and events. The convenience of having a travel expert at your fingertips cannot be overstated, making every journey as seamless and enjoyable as possible.

With various excellent reviews, including 5-out-of-5-star ratings from verified customers, these OneAir travel lifetime subscriptions are further price-dropped through April 2 at 11:59 p.m. with no coupon code required.

StackSocial prices subject to change.