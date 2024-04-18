We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We all dream of having superpowers, whether it’s being able to fly or having x-ray vision, but what if we told you that modern technology is making those fantasies become a reality?

Meet the Nix Mini 2, a gadget that gives you the power to scan any color from the real world and turn it into a matching paint shade or digital color code. Normally $99, it’s on sale for $59.97 right now through April 21.

A tiny gadget with super-powerful capabilities

The Nix Mini 2 uses a highly calibrated LED to evenly illuminate surfaces while blocking out excess light, helping you get precise matches even in direct sunlight or low light conditions.

Rated 4.8/5 stars on average, the Nix Mini 2 works on surfaces like painted walls, vinyl, leather, plastic, and fabric, but you could experiment with others and discover a whole new world of creativity. That’s the true beauty of this gadget.

Turn real-world colors into paint shades and digital color codes

Here’s exactly how you’ll use the Nix Mini 2 for your next paint touch-up or DIY project:

Pair the gadget with the Nix Toolkit app on your iPhone or Android. Scan the real-world surface you want to color-match. View matching name-brand paint shades on your smartphone and browse sRBG HEX, CMYK, and LAB color codes.

The Nix Toolkit app even allows you to save and organize color palettes for future reference. That’s handy if you’re working on a graphic design or home renovation project with this handy color-matching tool in your pocket.

Gain a creative superpower with the Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor on sale for $59.97 (reg. $99) through April 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT, no coupon is needed.

