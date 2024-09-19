I’m pretty sure I saw a UFO last night … here’s my story

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It sounds insane, but I know what I saw—a UFO. Or, I think it was. Too many people have drones these days, so I guess it could’ve been anything. Alas, I was sitting on my porch, enjoying my new pair of night vision binoculars, when I saw something moving in the dark. It was too fast for it to be a plane.

I can see over 1,300 feet away with these bad boys, and boy, I saw something alright. A flying saucer—or a UAP as the kids call it these days. Better yet? My binoculars have a built-in camera, and I started recording. Can you believe they were only $99.99 (reg. $169.99)?

Seeing is believing, and you need these to see

Wanna know how I know that UFO was real? My footage didn’t save. The binoculars work, I have dozens of 36MP photos and 4K videos of tweety birds from my backyard, but those aliens? They wiped my darn UAP pictures. Those suckers. This is all I’ve got:

At least I got to see them in the flesh. I’m surprised they didn’t wipe my memory (yet). The cool thing about these binoculars, compared to night vision goggles, is that I don’t have to squint through uncomfortable eyepieces to get a glimpse at some aliens—just look through the 4.5-inch LCD screen. I can also use it to play videos back.

The only slightly annoying thing is that they have to be charged, which is obvious since they’re digital. But a 4,000mAh rechargeable battery lasts me quite a few nights of bird-watching and now UFO hunting. I’ll be waiting for my visitors to return.

Grab yourself a pair of these digital binoculars with night vision and recording capabilities for only $99.99 (reg. $169.99) and save 41 percent.

