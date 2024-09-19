I’m pretty sure I saw a UFO last night … here’s my story

These binoculars have a built-in camera and are only $99.99.

By Stack Commerce

Posted on Sep 19, 2024 7:00 AM EDT

A pair of black night vision binoculars on a plain background.
Stack Commerce

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It sounds insane, but I know what I saw—a UFO. Or, I think it was. Too many people have drones these days, so I guess it could’ve been anything. Alas, I was sitting on my porch, enjoying my new pair of night vision binoculars, when I saw something moving in the dark. It was too fast for it to be a plane.

I can see over 1,300 feet away with these bad boys, and boy, I saw something alright. A flying saucer—or a UAP as the kids call it these days. Better yet? My binoculars have a built-in camera, and I started recording. Can you believe they were only $99.99 (reg. $169.99)?

Seeing is believing, and you need these to see

Wanna know how I know that UFO was real? My footage didn’t save. The binoculars work, I have dozens of 36MP photos and 4K videos of tweety birds from my backyard, but those aliens? They wiped my darn UAP pictures. Those suckers. This is all I’ve got:

At least I got to see them in the flesh. I’m surprised they didn’t wipe my memory (yet). The cool thing about these binoculars, compared to night vision goggles, is that I don’t have to squint through uncomfortable eyepieces to get a glimpse at some aliens—just look through the 4.5-inch LCD screen. I can also use it to play videos back.

The only slightly annoying thing is that they have to be charged, which is obvious since they’re digital. But a 4,000mAh rechargeable battery lasts me quite a few nights of bird-watching and now UFO hunting. I’ll be waiting for my visitors to return.

Grab yourself a pair of these digital binoculars with night vision and recording capabilities for only $99.99 (reg. $169.99) and save 41 percent.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.