It looks like a credit card, but it can call your mom

Is that a phone in your pocket, or are you just happy to see us? Phones are so big and awkward nowadays that it’s hard to tell. Sorry. While some people are getting those somewhat impractical foldable smartphones to combat the clunk, we’re giving this mini smartphone a test drive. Wanna see?

The NanoPhone is only the size of a credit card. And we aren’t saying you should ditch that brand-new iPhone 16 for it, but it’s a great secondary phone when you’re traveling and don’t want to drag your big clunker along. Plus, the NanoPhone is only $99.97 with free shipping for a limited time (reg. $199.99).

So, how does it work?

The NanoPhone doesn’t come with a SIM card, but you have options: Use the one inside of your phone with your current mobile data plan, or buy a new card and plan through your mobile carrier.

Picture this: You’re going to a music festival or on a hike and you already know your gargantuan iPhone is going to spoil the trip. Simply swap your SIM card into the NanoPhone to use your 4G or 3G network (assuming it’s compatible with your current mobile carrier). The same goes for if you ever drop that iPhone in the toilet and need an emergency backup phone.

At 3.5 inches long instead of barely fitting in your pocket, we’re practically going back to the flip phone days—except you’ll still have your favorite apps: YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Android 10 OS to download more. Yeah … it’s an Android phone (sorry, Apple users).

Try the comically small and shockingly practical NanoPhone while it’s on sale for $99.97 with free shipping (reg. $199.99) through Oct. 27 at 11:59 p.m. No coupon is needed to get this price.

