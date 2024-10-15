It looks like a credit card, but it can call your mom

Size doesn’t matter if you know how to use it.

By Stack Commerce

Posted on Oct 15, 2024 7:00 AM EDT

A person sliding a mini smartphone into their pocket.
Stack Commerce

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Is that a phone in your pocket, or are you just happy to see us? Phones are so big and awkward nowadays that it’s hard to tell. Sorry. While some people are getting those somewhat impractical foldable smartphones to combat the clunk, we’re giving this mini smartphone a test drive. Wanna see?

The NanoPhone is only the size of a credit card. And we aren’t saying you should ditch that brand-new iPhone 16 for it, but it’s a great secondary phone when you’re traveling and don’t want to drag your big clunker along. Plus, the NanoPhone is only $99.97 with free shipping for a limited time (reg. $199.99).

So, how does it work?

The NanoPhone doesn’t come with a SIM card, but you have options: Use the one inside of your phone with your current mobile data plan, or buy a new card and plan through your mobile carrier. 

Picture this: You’re going to a music festival or on a hike and you already know your gargantuan iPhone is going to spoil the trip. Simply swap your SIM card into the NanoPhone to use your 4G or 3G network (assuming it’s compatible with your current mobile carrier). The same goes for if you ever drop that iPhone in the toilet and need an emergency backup phone

At 3.5 inches long instead of barely fitting in your pocket, we’re practically going back to the flip phone days—except you’ll still have your favorite apps: YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Android 10 OS to download more. Yeah … it’s an Android phone (sorry, Apple users).

Try the comically small and shockingly practical NanoPhone while it’s on sale for $99.97 with free shipping (reg. $199.99) through Oct. 27 at 11:59 p.m. No coupon is needed to get this price.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.