Find out exactly what that bear is up to in the woods with these binoculars

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Ever wondered what it’d be like to see the world in total darkness? With these Mini Digital Night Vision Binoculars, you can observe the night like never before.

Ideal for anyone who loves exploring, camping, or catching every detail at sporting events, these binoculars bring crystal-clear, 1080p HD vision to both day and night activities. And they’re available at just $89.97 (reg. $159) through Oct. 27.

With these night vision binoculars, you’ll have the power to see up to 1,000 feet away in complete darkness. The 2.4-inch HD screen provides vivid color in the day and clear, detailed images in low-light settings. The 4x digital zoom lets you focus on far-off details with the precision of a pro.

These binoculars even offer seven brightness levels and four color modes, including infrared and luminous green, making them adaptable to whatever nature throws your way. You can take these binoculars anywhere—they’re compact enough to fit in your pocket and light enough to carry on hikes, making them an ideal companion for campers, hunters, and night fishers.

The binoculars feature a 10x optical magnification lens that provides sharp views even in dim light, perfect for wildlife watching or capturing the sights at an outdoor concert. And with a durable, rechargeable lithium battery, you’ll have hours of exploring power at your fingertips.

Not only do these binoculars enhance your view, but they also allow you to capture it. Snap high-quality photos or videos with 1080p HD recording capability, and store your captures on a TF card with up to 32GB capacity. Whether you’re documenting a camping trip, scouting new hiking trails, or simply watching the night come alive, these binoculars ensure you don’t miss a single detail.

Pick up a pair for yourself or that nature-lover on your holiday shopping list while these Mini Digital Night Vision Binoculars with 1080p HD Recording are on sale for $89.97 (reg. $159) through Oct. 27.

StackSocial prices subject to change.