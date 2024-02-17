We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Developed on the foundation of Windows 10, Windows 11 Pro has the latest and most excellent tools thus far. As a more advanced version of Windows 11, the Pro edition offers features designed for professionals, businesses, and power users, emphasizing security and management capabilities. It introduces a refined interface, boosts performance, and provides innovative features to equip you for today’s work environment, allowing you to work more efficiently.

Engineered to maximize your productivity, Windows 11 Pro provides an unmatched computing experience featuring cutting-edge tools and applications. With newly added AI features, such as a Windows Copilot that helps you navigate various tasks, Windows 11 Pro assists in effectively streamlining and organizing your workflow and separates your data accordingly.

Security is a cornerstone of Windows 11 Pro, introducing features like hardware-based isolation, secure boot, and BitLocker encryption to protect user data. Windows Hello offers a more personal and safe way to log in using facial recognition, fingerprint, or PIN. These features are especially critical for business environments where protecting sensitive information is paramount.

For developers and IT professionals, the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) in Windows 11 Pro has also seen significant improvements, offering better performance and support for graphical Linux applications. This feature seamlessly integrates Linux and Windows environments on the same device.

Receiving a 4 out of 5-star rating from TechRadar and PC Magazine, this upgrade is gaining traction as a modern communication and collaboration solution for any working arrangement.

