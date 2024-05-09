We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Take your coding journey to the next level and build sleek apps, create complex websites, or dive into the world of data science with this comprehensive bundle. The Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 + The 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle, a platform that helps developers make it more manageable to work with more complex data, enables you to achieve your goals one step at a time. This limited-time deal makes it available for just $64.99 (reg. $1,999).

With Visual Studio, you’ll learn how to leverage a workshop overflowing with high-tech tools to streamline your coding journey. Think intelligent code completion that practically reads your mind, debugging features that easily sniff out errors, and a built-in Git integration that seamlessly manages your code versions. Whether you’re a seasoned developer or a coding newbie, Visual Studio’s intuitive interface and robust features will allow you to write cleaner, faster code in no time.

Accompanying Visual Studio, the 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle serves as your coding guide, offering 15 comprehensive online courses to strengthen your coding proficiency. Dive into Python, Java, and C++ basics and the thrilling fields of web development, data science, and ethical hacking. Industry professionals design each course and have captivating video lectures, practical projects, and quizzes to enhance your learning experience.

Whether you aim to enhance your abilities in Python programming, master the basics of web development, or dive into ethical hacking, this dynamic bundle offers courses suitable for all skill levels. Upon completion, you’ll earn industry-recognized certifications, helping boost your resume.

This bundle’s outstanding ratings of 4.8 out of 5 stars by verified customers make it an excellent deal for furthering your professional skills.

Get the Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 + The 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle for $64.99 (reg. $1,999).

