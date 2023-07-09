We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Don’t wait until Prime Day for savings on MS Office. Pay only $29.97 for expert-led MS Office training and a lifetime license to essential MS Office programs. This exclusive offer only lasts until July 14.

In the workplace, it’s almost always assumed that you know your way around Microsoft Office, even without having anything to show for it. There appears to be a collective agreement that most of us know at least the basics of Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and more, and while that’s true to an extent, these programs have drastically changed since we first tinkered with them back in the dark ages.

Microsoft Office only gets more advanced with each update. If you want to make the most of its functionalities to upgrade your workflow, the Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle can help. It packs expert-led courses on navigating various MS Office apps.

Even better, it also comes with a lifetime license on MS Office Home and Business for Mac 2021, which you can install on a Mac computer for use at home or work. You can get this incredible Microsoft bundle on sale for only $29.97 during Deal Days, our version of Prime Day. Act fast since this exclusive deal only lasts until July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

The Microsoft Office training in this bundle comes with six instructional courses that get you up to speed with what’s latest on the new slate of MS Office software, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Teams. Aside from filling you in on the basics, you’ll also get advanced training on useful Office features, including Excel’s Pivot Tables, PowerPoint animation, advanced document processing on Word, remote collaboration on Teams, and more. Experienced educators and certified professionals teach these courses, so your learning really sticks. No wonder this training bundle has a 4.5-star rating.

Of course, you won’t be able to apply your newfound knowledge without the latest MS Office programs, which is why this bundle also includes a lifetime license to MS Office Home and Business for Mac 2021. You’ll get unfettered access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote, with free customer service for life and instant delivery and download of license keys.

Don’t wait for Prime Day to score productivity programs and learn how to maximize their potential for less.

During Deal Days, grab the Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle and Lifetime License of MS Office Home and Business for Mac 2021 for just $29.97. Hurry, this deal ends July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Prices subject to change.