Improve productivity in 2024 by getting Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows or Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac at just $29.97 (reg. $229) through Jan. 14.

Widely favored worldwide as the go-to office software, Microsoft Office is a crucial digital resource in numerous sectors. Start the new year off on the right foot by elevating your workflow and unlocking access to essential applications such as Microsoft Word, Excel, OneNote, and more, and make productivity a priority at home or work. Even better, you’ll enjoy additional savings on top-rated lifetime bundles with no recurring fees for a limited time.

Windows users needing additional tools to enhance their business will gain significant assets to help with work needs with Microsoft Office Professional Plus. The 2019 edition gives you access to an improved set of features tailored for business and advanced users and includes all the applications from Home & Business that allow you to craft seamless presentations, spreadsheets, and documents while managing professional and personal tasks, and introduces additional tools such as Access and Publisher. Access enables straightforward creation and management of databases, while Publisher supports the production of high-quality desktop publications.

If you’re a Mac user, the Home & Business edition of Microsoft Office 2019 brings essential tools to help with projects of all sizes. From Word’s robust processing capabilities to Excel’s data management prowess, this bundle equips users with widely used applications—from creating captivating PowerPoint presentations to organizing Excel spreadsheets to streamlining your emails and organizing your schedule on Outlook.

The lifetime licenses for MS Office have garnered impressive reviews, with one user raving that its “One-time purchase is a no-brainer for home use. [It’s] installed and works great! Have bought several for all the family’s laptops.”

Enhance productivity and creativity in 2024 with lifetime access to premium Microsoft programs for either Windows or Mac. Enjoy additional savings through Jan. 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT with no coupon code required.

