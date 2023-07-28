We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

This back-to-school deal nets you the Microsoft Office Pro 2021 and Windows 11 Pro for only $49.99, but only until July 31!

Going back to school this year? You may want to consider getting new software, too. More often than not, the back-to-school season prompts you to splurge on new gadgets, clothes, accessories, and pretty much anything tangible. This year, though, you may want to allot some of your budget on new software, considering how some of them are getting prohibitively expensive.

Microsoft licenses, in particular, often cost hundreds of dollars, but with this back-to-school deal, you can get lifetime licenses to Microsoft Office Pro Plus 2021 and Windows 11 Pro. Instead of paying full price, you can get both for only $49.99 to give your laptop or computer a punch of power, productivity, and security. You’ll have to act fast since this deal ends July 31 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

This two-part bundle nets you unfettered access to a powerful productivity software package and an all-new operating system. The Microsoft Office Pro Plus 2021 license is ideal for professionals looking to handle any data-crunching or document-processing task. It includes unlimited access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access in their most updated formats. All these can be installed in a single Windows PC for use at home or work. You also receive the download keys upon purchase so that you can install them immediately.

Meanwhile, the Windows 11 Pro license levels up your existing computer. It boasts a brand-new interface that’s easier on the eyes and easier to use, a slate of security features that safeguard your data and device, and many features that boost your productivity, including more screen space, widgets, and smart app control. It also allows for remote control of your desktop, Biometrics login, and improved voice typing. Just ensure your computer meets the required system requirements to install the operating system.

With this incredible combo, it’s no wonder this Microsoft bundle has earned a perfect 5-star rating. One verified buyer wrote: “Two powerful and very well-known products at a convenient price. I’ve been waiting for a long time to have Microsoft Office, but [the] the price was too high for me, and [now] it [comes] bundled with Windows 11 Pro. No brainer here.”

Instead of coughing up $418, you can grab lifetime access to Microsoft Office Pro Plus 2021 and Windows 11 Pro for just $49.99 (reg. $418). Hurry, this deal ends July 31 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific!

