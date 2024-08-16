Discover secret Microsoft Office hacks with these online courses

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Microsoft Office is tired of being in your friend zone. You’ve known it for years—probably most of your life—yet you hardly know it. Sure, you can make a mean slideshow in PowerPoint and a simple spreadsheet in Excel, but aren’t you ready to take things to the next level?

The app suite isn’t asking for a proposal, but learning some Microsoft Office hacks can save you valuable time at work and home. This bundle of seven e-learning courses can get you started for $39.99 (reg. $449.99). That’s for lifelong access.

Move beyond first base

Spend a lot of time working with spreadsheets and crunching numbers? You should start with the Excel training courses. You’ll learn how to use advanced formulas, logical functions, tables, dynamic array functions, and complex math functions.

If you’ve never dabbled into Excel’s alter ego, Access, there’s also a course on the app for building and managing large databases. Just picture how much time you’ll already be saving, and you haven’t even touched the more creative courses yet.

The Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook lessons focus more on tips and tricks since you’re likely already familiar with the basics of each app. Some of our favorite parts are learning keyboard shortcuts and customizing the toolbar for your specific needs.

At the end of each course, you have the option to take an online quiz. If you pass, you’ll get a certificate of completion to include on your resume or LinkedIn profile to show off your Microsoft Office skills. And no worries, it’s not a marriage license.

Get lifetime access to this Microsoft Office online training bundle now for $39.99 (reg. $449.99) and take your relationship to the next level.

