Syllabus shock? You need this Microsoft survival kit

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Hands up if going back to school this week was brutal. We get it. Getting handed a syllabus can feel like a death sentence, with a whole list of assignments, projects (an extra punch to the gut if it’s group work), and exams—but we have something that can help.

It’s two things, actually. You’ve heard of Microsoft Office and Windows 11 Pro, but if you don’t currently have them, you’ll be wasting time this semester and potentially sacrificing your grades. Get them both for $54.97 for a limited time (reg. $438).

Microsoft Office 2021: 8 productivity apps

If you were planning to use Google Workspace throughout college, you might wanna change your mind. With Microsoft Office 2021, not only will you get more apps, but you’ll have access to them right on your desktop, the ability to use them offline, and more complex features.

It comes with all the staples you need for assignments, like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, and even those for taking notes and communicating with peers like Outlook, OneNote, and Teams. You even get Access if you’re taking data science classes and Publisher if you’re in clubs that need flyers and newsletters.

Windows 11 Pro: Your ultimate study buddy

When you upgrade your OS, you’ll unlock the new user design, productivity tools, and more security—plus the new AI assistant, Windows Copilot. That’s what’ll help you the most in school.

We aren’t talking about cheating but using AI to help you study in ways you never thought possible. Try pasting in your notes and having Copilot:

Make custom flashcards

Write a practice test

Summarize complex topics in simple terms

Create mnemonic devices to improve memorization

With Microsoft Office and Windows 11 Pro at $54.97 (reg. $438), you might just get straight As this semester and beyond. This price drop is only available for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.