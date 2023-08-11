For two days only, get a lifetime of MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more for only $34.97

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

For two days only, secure lifetime access to premium Microsoft programs for Mac or Windows at a fraction of their regular price, just $34.97 (reg. $219). The sale ends Aug. 13 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Whether you just got a new computer or need an additional Microsoft Office license for your extra laptop, these MS Office licenses provide unbeatable value. Elevate your productivity and creativity with Microsoft’s top-tier software and secure lifetime access to premium Microsoft programs, and you can do it without breaking the bank during this limited-time flash sale.

Elevate your workflow and maximize productivity by installing the software on your computer and gain access to essential applications like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more, all customizable to suit your specific requirements. Create seamless presentations, intricate spreadsheets, and beautiful documents and efficiently handle professional and personal tasks. The programs empower you at every stage of your projects and are compatible with Mac and Windows users—but keep in mind each license is valid on just one device and will require updates on your OS to either Version 11 Big Sur or Windows 10.

Moreover, you’ll receive free premium customer support, regular software updates, and the freedom from monthly or annual fees, ensuring you have all the necessary tools without any unnecessary hassle. Immediately download the software and start utilizing these programs to tackle your most recent work deck, budgeting document, or writing project without interruptions.

The MS Office lifetime licenses have garnered an impressive average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from delighted customers, supported by numerous positive reviews, making them a strongly recommended option. One verified user, Don J., expressed his satisfaction: “It’s pretty hard to beat this price, particularly when compared to Office 365. (which includes far less). Great price, EZ download. I’ve purchased [three] thus far without any issues. Strongly recommended.”

Take advantage of the limited-time offer and enjoy extra summer savings on lifetime licenses to Microsoft Office Home and Business for Mac 2021 and Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for just $34.97 (reg. $219) with no coupon code required, but this price will only last until Aug. 13 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Prices subject to change.