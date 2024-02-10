Get 6-8 Microsoft apps on your PC or Mac forever with this $69.99 lifetime license

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Microsoft Office apps need no introduction. Just about anyone involved in academia, entrepreneurship, and the professional business world is familiar with staple tools like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. And, well, the monthly or yearly fees for Microsoft 365 to use them.

However, a lesser-known way to access the famous app suite is a lifetime license, allowing you to pay just once to use your favorite apps for as long as you’d like. Microsoft Office 2021 is also currently $69.99 for Windows PC or Mac, down from its usual price of $219.99.

How the Microsoft Office 2021 lifetime download works

Upon purchase, you’ll instantly receive a download link and software license key to install the suite onto one Windows PC or Mac. From there, you’ll never have to worry about renewals or fees—just use the apps until you eventually upgrade your computer or want upcoming versions of the software suite.

What’s included:

Microsoft Office 2021 includes six key apps for both Windows PC and Mac users:

Word, for typing text documents and formatting them with design tools.

Excel, for organizing data with spreadsheets and analyzing it with formulas and charts.

PowerPoint, for creating slideshows with transitions and animations.

Outlook, for managing your emails, calendars, and tasks.

OneNote, for taking paperless notes with seamless multimedia integration.

Teams, for communicating through text chat or video.

Those who purchase the Windows PC license also receive Publisher, for designing digital and print publication materials like greeting cards or newsletters, and Access, for managing large databases with integrated reporting tools.

Take advantage of this offer through a Microsoft-verified partner:

