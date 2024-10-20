Light as air, easy on your wallet—don’t miss this MacBook Air deal for under $250

Score a near-mint MacBook Air that’s ready to roll without draining your bank account.

If your laptop is starting to feel like a dinosaur, it might be time for an upgrade that won’t devour all your savings. Or maybe you’re doing some early holiday shopping for your family member who is in need of one. Enter this refurbished MacBook Air—a lightweight, powerful sidekick that’s as easy to carry as it is to love. And at just $249.97, you can have all the Apple vibes without the Apple price tag.

The 13.3-inch display serves up a crisp, vibrant view whether you’re binge-watching or diving into a last-minute project. Plus, with a battery that goes all day—up to 12 hours—you’re free to roam without constantly hunting for a power outlet. That’s right, it’s got enough juice to get you through morning meetings, afternoon study sessions, and a few hours of Netflix before bed.

Under the hood, this MacBook Air is anything but lightweight. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it zips through tasks like a pro, letting you juggle apps and files without breaking a sweat. And thanks to its grade-A refurbished rating, it’s practically like new—both performance and appearance.

Why lug around a clunky old laptop when you could have this ultra-portable MacBook Air? Perfect for students, freelancers, or anyone who loves a good deal, this little powerhouse is ready to go wherever you do. 

For you or a giftee, take advantage of this limited-time deal on a refurbished 2017 Apple MacBook Air on sale for $249.97 (reg. $999).

